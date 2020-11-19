Milwaukee man gets probation in negligent death of 5-year-old

article

Michael Moore, 26, of Milwaukee has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years of probation and nine months in the house of correction for the negligent death of a child.

Moore faced one count of neglecting a child -- consequence death after a 5-year-old boy got his hands on a gun and fatally shot himself in 2019.

A judge sentenced Moore to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision. However, the judge stayed that sentence -- instead placing Moore on probation and time in the house of correction.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to 45th and Concordia around where they found the 5-year-old shooting victim laying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an interview with police, the complaint said Moore admitted to purchasing the gun involved off of Arms List in February or early March. He said he did not have nor apply for a concealed carry permit. He said he carried a firearm on him everywhere he went except work.

Moore said, according to the complaint, that he came home and got his gun before picking up the children from daycare. He then returned home and said he put the gun on a shelf in the living room. He said he had a lock and gun case for the firearm, but said he didn't use it ahead of the incident involving the 5-year-old.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.