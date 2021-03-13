Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man gets 12 years in prison for fatal Bayshore lot shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Jose Hernandez

MILWAUKEE - Jose Hernandez has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a fatal 2020 shooting that unfolded in a Bayshore parking lot.

A judge also sentenced Hernandez to eight years of extended supervision and granted credit for 409 days served. Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree reckless homicide and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The shooting happened in January 2020. A criminal complaint states that a 911 caller indicated someone was "gunned down" and was lying in a Bayshore parking lot.

The victim, Daniel Colon Jr., suffered three gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors said the shooting was the result of an argument between Hernandez and Colon Jr.

Hernandez was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the case, to which he had pleaded not guilty in February 2020.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Marshals seek help to locate Charles Bowens, wanted for attempted homicide

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force has been looking for 39-year-old Charles Bowens. He is wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime.

Speeding driver charged in fatal crash on 16th Street viaduct
slideshow

Speeding driver charged in fatal crash on 16th Street viaduct

He was driving on a suspended license -- going more than double the speed limit -- when he ran a red light and crashed into another motorist, killing one person, prosecutors say.

Kenosha man admitted to stabbing homicide victim, prosecutors say
slideshow

Kenosha man admitted to stabbing homicide victim, prosecutors say

During a 911 call, the victim could be heard repeatedly telling the dispatcher "He is trying to kill me. Help me."