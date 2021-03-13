Milwaukee man gets 12 years in prison for fatal Bayshore lot shooting

article

Jose Hernandez has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a fatal 2020 shooting that unfolded in a Bayshore parking lot.

A judge also sentenced Hernandez to eight years of extended supervision and granted credit for 409 days served. Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree reckless homicide and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The shooting happened in January 2020. A criminal complaint states that a 911 caller indicated someone was "gunned down" and was lying in a Bayshore parking lot.

The victim, Daniel Colon Jr., suffered three gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors said the shooting was the result of an argument between Hernandez and Colon Jr.

Hernandez was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the case, to which he had pleaded not guilty in February 2020.

