Milwaukee man dies from injuries after crash into tree in Shorewood

Shorewood
Vehicle crashes into tree near Lake Drive and Capitol Drive, Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Wis. - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man died after crashing a vehicle into a tree near Lake Drive and Capitol Drive in Shorewood early Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Shorewood officers were dispatched to the scene around 3 a.m. A caller reported hearing the sound a vehicle accelerating followed by the sound of a crash. Officers found a single vehicle crashed into a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was found unresponsive, not breathing, and pulseless at the time officers arrived on the scene. Officials say the driver was also not wearing a seat belt.

Shorewood Police officers attempted CPR. The lifesaving efforts were taken over by the North Shore Fire Department. The driver was taken by the North Shore Fire to St. Mary’s Hospital, where the driver ultimately died from his injuries.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the scene and assisted in the crash investigation.

