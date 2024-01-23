Milwaukee man convicted, sex trafficking charges; used alias 'Bin Laden'

article

A jury found Samuel Spencer guilty on Friday, Jan. 19 of four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking following a two-week trial in Milwaukee. Officials said Spencer used the alias "Bin Laden."

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Wisconsin said the evidence presented at trial established that between 2005 and 2020, Spencer was a street-level drug dealer who used crack cocaine and heroin, along with false promises of a romantic relationship, to lure female victims to earn money for him by performing commercial sex acts in southeastern Wisconsin, northern Illinois, and other Midwestern states. Officials said the victims testified Spencer took everything they earned, controlling them with severe physical violence, the threat of withholding drugs, isolation, and other forms of coercion to ensure they complied with his demands.

Spencer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a maximum sentence of life in prison. Sentencing has been set for May 16.

The FBI investigated the case, with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department, the Glendale Police Department, the Oak Creek Police Department, and the Franklin Police Department.