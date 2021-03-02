Milwaukee man arrested for 6th OWI offense in Juneau County

A 53-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested late Monday night, March 1 by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

According to officials, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper came across a disabled straight truck on I-90/94 westbound near Camp Douglas and stopped to check on the occupants. Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper observed signs of impairment and noticed marijuana in plain view.

After Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, the driver was arrested for OWI 6th offense.