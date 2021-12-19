Milwaukee Makers Market, small businesses showcased with Holiday Pop-Up

Milwaukee Makers Market was the perfect place for some last-minute shoppers Sunday, Dec. 19, with a Holiday Pop-Up event featuring dozens of local artisans, crafters and bakers.

We’ve learned many things throughout the coronavirus pandemic; one of them being the importance of supporting small businesses.

"Support your community," said Allie Fisher, Matilda Bakehouse. "If there's anything we should’ve learned is to care and support one another."

That’s what the Milwaukee Makers Market is all about, and for several months throughout the year, dozens of local artists, crafters and even bakers come together to showcase their small businesses. It's an opportunity that means a lot to those who launched their efforts during the pandemic.

"It's wonderful having somebody come support your local business," said Fisher. "It validates that what you’re doing, people really like. We put a lot of work into it, and it makes it all feel worth it."

The Holiday Pop-Up is one of the busiest each year, with the Discovery World Pavilion buzzing with last-minute holiday shoppers.

"From jewelry, to baked goods, to artwork, watercolor paintings, handmade, one-of-a-kind scarves and mittens, so just all sorts of great things you don’t need to go to a big box store to find," said Ryan Laessig, owner and coordinator of Milwaukee Makers Market. "You can come right here to Milwaukee Makers Market."

If you missed out on the Milwaukee Makers Market this year, the vendors are already gearing up for their pop-ups next spring.

"The support that Milwaukee Makers Market gets is so close to my heart," said Laessig. "Seeing the community come out and really push these small businesses forward is really pushing Milwaukee forward."