Milwaukee Makers Market; small businesses share their wares

Small businesses took over part of Discovery World in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the Milwaukee Makers Market.

Brianne Mallo runs BB Cakes in Milwaukee.

"OK, these are our half-pound, stuffed cookies," Mallo said. "I have five different flavors."

Mallo had a collection of sweet treats available for purchase.

"Peanut butter Oreo. People love peanut butter. They like chocolate. They like Oreos," Mallo said.

Mallo sold her stuffed cookies at the Milwaukee Makers Market inside Discovery World Sunday. She was one of more than 50 vendors for people to grab goods at the event.

"Whether it’s clothing, jewelry, treats – something that is made local that you’re going to connect with," said Ryan Laessig.

Laessig said the market highlights local businesses.

"Milwaukee needs something like this where you can come to a place like this, and it’s your one-stop shop," Laessig said.

The items varied – from clothes, soaps, candles, artwork and more. Laessig said the community helps small businesses thrive.

"Every Milwaukee Makers Market, you’re going to see 50% of what I call veterans. They come back every year. The rest is going to be all new people," Laessig said.

"I think it’s a great concept. I think Milwaukee always supports Milwaukee," Mallo said.

The next Milwaukee Makers Market is set for Sunday, Oct. 16 at The Ivy House in Milwaukee.