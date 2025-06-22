Milwaukee Makers Market at American Family Field highlights small businesses

The Brief Around 40 small businesses participated in the Milwaukee Makers Market at American Family Field on Sunday, June 22. The products are colorful, fragrant, unique, hand-crafted and local. The next Milwaukee Makers Market is on July 20.



From vacations to music festivals and summer camps for the kids.

What we know:

Families tend to spend their money differently in the summer months. That can sometimes lead to a slow season for businesses of all sizes.

"We’re already getting crowds coming in which is great to see," said Ryan Laessig.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A sizzling summer Sunday didn’t stand a chance against these shoppers and sellers.

Local perspective:

"I started off yesterday hydrating. Today I switched over to coconut water...electrolytes," said Jacqulyn Tucker.

Jacqulyn Tucker hydrated for shoppers hungry to try her snack food "Emmanuels Mix."

"I knew, you know, it was going to be sweltering heat," said Jacqulyn.

"You didn’t want anything to slow you down, right?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

"Nothing is going to slow me down," Jacqulyn responded.

Around 40 small businesses participated in the Milwaukee Makers Market at American Family Field on Sunday, June 22.

The products are colorful, fragrant, unique, hand-crafted and local.

"From candles to cookies to clothing, jewelry," added Laessig.

Dig deeper:

Summer can sometimes be challenging for business owners; the holidays are months away.

Summer vacations and travel can also eat up a family’s budget too.

"Without people supporting small businesses, we wouldn’t have business," said Candle Maker Jillian Arbeiter, who's grateful for every sale. "When people find enough value in my product that they choose to spend their hard-earned money on it, that’s just why I do this."

"I’m here shopping for gifts and obviously myself a little," said Hannah Clark, who's from Nashville but living in Milwaukee for the summer. She couldn’t pass up the variety.

"I had a cycle class before this. I live right down the road, and I said let’s hit it when it’s open and here I am," Hannah added.

What's next:

The next Milwaukee Makers Market is on July 20. Organizers are preparing for a big festival at Discovery World.

They’re also hoping for cooler weather.