Milwaukee lost child; family located

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police say the family of the lost child have been located.

The original notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating the family of a child found near 27th and Morgan Tuesday morning, Sept. 26.

The child was found around 4 a.m. walking eastbound.

The child is between the ages of three to six, three feet tall, possibly Hispanic or African American, and weighs approximately 45 pounds. The child is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants. Police say the child has not verbally responded to any questions.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.