Milwaukee lost child found near 9th and Keefe, police seek public's help

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating the parents/guardians of a lost child. The child was found near 9th and Keefe around 4 a.m. on Nov. 5. Anyone that has any information is asked to call District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the family of a lost child.

Lost child

What we know:

The child was found near 9th and Keefe around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The child is approximately 5 to 6 years old, 36" tall, and 55 pounds. He is wearing a red T-shirt, light gray pants and no shoes or socks. He has a low faded haircut, and a stud in his left ear.

Police believe the child is non-verbal.

Contact police

What you can do:

Anyone that has any information regarding the child or his parents/guardians is asked to call District 5 at 414-935-7252.