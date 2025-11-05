Milwaukee lost child found near 9th and Keefe, police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the family of a lost child.
Lost child
What we know:
The child was found near 9th and Keefe around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5.
The child is approximately 5 to 6 years old, 36" tall, and 55 pounds. He is wearing a red T-shirt, light gray pants and no shoes or socks. He has a low faded haircut, and a stud in his left ear.
Police believe the child is non-verbal.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Contact police
What you can do:
Anyone that has any information regarding the child or his parents/guardians is asked to call District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.