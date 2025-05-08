Milwaukee lost child reunited with family; found near 24th and Atkinson

article

The Brief Milwaukee police say they have located the family of a lost child. Ezra was found in the area of 24th Street and Atkinson Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 8. Anyone with information on Ezra's family please contact District Five Police Station at 414-935-7252.



UPDATE: Milwaukee police say the family of the lost child have been located.

The original report is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the family of a lost child.

What we know:

Ezra was found in the area of 24th Street and Atkinson Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 8.

Ezra is described as a male, black, approximately 4-years-old, 3'00" tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Old Navy jacket, black long-sleeve pajama top and pants with vertical lines, and black and white Jordan shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Ezra's family please contact District Five Police Station at 414-935-7252.