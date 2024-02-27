Lopez Bakery closed, Milwaukee business hopes to write new chapter

After 50 years in business, Lopez Bakery closed in January on Milwaukee's south side. A new business, Del Valle Oaxaqueño Casa Del Pan #2, has now stepped into the space.

Near 11th and Mitchell, it's a new chapter for a place people in the neighborhood know all too well.

"It almost feels like it didn't close," said customer Julia Ramirez.

The family-owned business hopes to continue a 50-year-old tradition that Lopez Bakery started. Owner Eladio Garcia hopes to fill the shoes of the beloved bakery.

"It's just my wife and I here taking care of customers with a passion to get this business booming again," said owner Eladio Garcia. "I'm very happy, this was my dream to have my own place with my family, and being Lopez Bakery for so many years, and I think it's something that makes me give my 1000% to continue."

While the space is under new ownership, they are still keeping some of Lopez Bakery's original dishes – including tamales and freshly baked pan dulce.

"They've done little changes to the recipes," Ramirez said. "So far so good, especially that champurado is good."

"We are going to give it our all to keep this running for 50 more years," said Garcia.

The restaurant said it will continue to follow Lopez Bakery's tradition and make it a place where people will feel at home.