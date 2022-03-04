Milwaukee lights up blue and gold for Ukraine
MILWAUKEE - Several Milwaukee buildings and landmarks will light up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine starting on Sunday, March 6 at dusk.
Blue and yellow are the colors of the flag of Ukraine.
Buildings and landmarks expected to light up with support:
- Brighten the Passage (I-794 underpass at Broadway and Water Streets)
- City Hall (sculpture)
- MGIC
- Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 office
- Lakefront Brewery
- Light the Hoan (Sunday, March 6 only)
- Schlitz Park
- The Pfister Hotel
