Milwaukee lights up blue and gold for Ukraine

Several Milwaukee buildings and landmarks will light up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine starting on Sunday, March 6 at dusk.

Blue and yellow are the colors of the flag of Ukraine.

Buildings and landmarks expected to light up with support:

Brighten the Passage (I-794 underpass at Broadway and Water Streets)

City Hall (sculpture)

MGIC

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 office

Lakefront Brewery

Light the Hoan (Sunday, March 6 only)

Schlitz Park

The Pfister Hotel

