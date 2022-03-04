Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee lights up blue and gold for Ukraine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Several Milwaukee buildings and landmarks will light up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine starting on Sunday, March 6 at dusk. 

Blue and yellow are the colors of the flag of Ukraine. 

Buildings and landmarks expected to light up with support:

  • Brighten the Passage (I-794 underpass at Broadway and Water Streets)
  • City Hall (sculpture)
  • MGIC
  • Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 office
  • Lakefront Brewery
  • Light the Hoan (Sunday, March 6 only)
  • Schlitz Park
  • The Pfister Hotel

