Milwaukee library budget cuts; director seeks feedback

The library system is facing some difficult budget challenges this year; Director Joan Johnson is visiting all 13 Milwaukee library branches to get your feedback on what to keep or enhance.

"We really want to know how they are using their libraries now and how they want to be able to use their libraries in the future," said Johnson.

These "Community Conversations" will help the Milwaukee Public Library sort out potential budget cuts for next year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The first thing people are going to think of is closing a branch," FOX6 News Bret Lemoine said. "Is that something on the table?"

"What we ended up proposing for this year and didn't have to do was to move to some new service models," said Johnson.

Johnson said a reduction in staff, hours or services would be spread equally throughout the library system. Feedback will help Milwaukee Public Library understand why 50% of its patrons stopped coming after the pandemic.

"How do you get them back?" said Lemoine.

"Beefing up our efforts through outreach units," said Johnson.

Viral videos on TikTok have proven a successful outreach method for Milwaukee Public Library. A Federal and State ban on TikTok may force the library to evolve in a new direction.

"Are you concerned TikTok may face a similar fate at the local level?" Lemoine said.

"If it does, we will just – you know –be compliant with whatever laws are put in place," said Johnson.

Library Director Joan Johnson

Physical library visits might be down, but digital services have skyrocketed in recent years. Johnson said things like e-books and laptop checkouts have increased. To find a complete list of the meetings all the way through June, click here.

