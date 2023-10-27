Milwaukee LGBTQ+ liaison withdraws from role, to continue advocacy

article

Milwaukee's LGBTQ+ liaison has withdrawn from the position, Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office announced Friday, Oct. 27.

Luke Olson assumed the role, which is unpaid, on Oct. 18. He spoke to FOX6 News that day in regard to the homicide of transgender woman Chyna Long.

"It's very concerning," Olson, who is openly gay, said at the time. "I know that's the No. 1 priority right now – is making sure that Milwaukee's LGBTQ folks feel safe in Milwaukee."

In a statement, the mayor's office said Olson intends to "continue directing significant energy and time toward his advocacy work on behalf of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ residents."

"The city’s LGBTQ+ Liaison aims to bridge divides and misunderstandings between government and all the people who make up our greater community," Olson said in a statement. "I will work with my successor to assure the voices of members of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community are heard by leaders at City Hall."

The mayor will evaluate candidates to fill the LGBTQ+ liaison position in the coming weeks.