Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended through Dec. 1, 2024

The Brief Leaf collection has been extended in the City of Milwaukee. Residents now have until the end of the day on Sunday, Dec. 1 to get their leaves into the street for pickup. A news release says the city’s leaf collection operations on average keep 15,000 tons of leaves per year out of our waterways and sewer system.



The leaf rake-out period has been extended to provide residents additional time to rake leaves from trees that are experiencing a late leaf drop this year. This extension allows sixteen additional days from the ordinance’s Nov. 15 rake-out deadline.

A news release says the city’s leaf collection operations on average keep 15,000 tons of leaves per year out of our waterways and sewer system and instead allow the leaves to be converted to nutrient-rich compost. For modest amounts of leaves, residents are encouraged to mow or mulch leaves on their property to add healthy organic matter to their lawns and gardens.

Officials say it takes about two or three weeks for leaf collection operations to cycle through the entire city. After the final leaf pick-up cycle, equipment used for leaf collection is redeployed for the winter season assignments, such as snow and ice control.

If residents have leaves after the final city cleanup has concluded they can mulch their leaves on their lawn, compost them, or take them to a City Drop-Off Center for composting. Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts.

Residents are able to see where leaf crews are currently working and what routes are up next at Milwaukee.gov/Leaves. DPW will also continue updating the map for the final collection after the rake-out deadline.