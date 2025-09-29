Milwaukee leaf, brush collection schedule for fall 2025

article

The Brief Milwaukee residents can soon start raking their leaves into the street. City officials released on Monday, Sept. 29 the leaf and brush collection schedule. Leaf collection officially begins on Oct. 1.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released the city's leaf and brush collection schedule on Monday, Sept. 29.

Leaf collection schedule

What we know:

A news release says residents may rake leaves into the street from Oct. through Nov. 15 for collection.

Piles should be kept away from sewer grates and raked 1 foot away from the curb to promote water flow to the sewer system. Yard and garden waste, not including grass clippings, can be placed on top of leaf piles. Pumpkins and non-organic debris should not be added to leaf piles. Leaf pickup will start in mid-October and DPW will complete a final sweep of the City after the leaf rake-out deadline.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Residents can see where leaf crews are currently working and what routes are up next at Milwaukee.gov/Leaves. DPW will also continue updating the map for the final collection after the rake-out deadline.

Brush collection

What we know:

Residents may continue to request special pickup of brush until Nov. 30 by calling 414-286-CITY (2489) or online at Milwaukee.gov/ClickForAction. Brush should be placed on the curb lawn, between the street and the sidewalk, or alley for collection. Brush should not be added to leaf piles.

Residents may also take brush and yard waste to one of the City of Milwaukee Drop Off Centers year-round. Loads of brush over 6 cubic yards are subject to a fee.

Looking way ahead

What we know:

And yes, there will be Christmas tree collection again for this upcoming holiday season. It's set for Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, 2026.

Residents receiving DPW curbside waste and recycling services can request Christmas tree collection. To be collected, cut trees must be free of the stand and all decorations and must not be bagged. Place trees at the collection point. Wreaths can only be composted if free of wire, plastic backings, and decorations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Request collection online at Milwaukee.gov/ClickForAction, use the MKE Mobile Action app or call 414-286-CITY.