Leaders offer Community Reintegration Center residents encouragement

article

City and county leaders from Milwaukee delivered an in-person message on Friday to people housed in the county's Community Reintegration Center.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley offered encouragement and accountability to residents.

"You have the opportunity to change your narrative, what your life is going to be, and all of you have people that love and care about you, that want to see you do better," Ashley said. "More importantly, you have people that care about you that you have responsibilities to, and if you can do better, you do better for them."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Community Reintegration Center was formerly known as the House of Correction.



