The Brief The Wisconsin DNR conducted a prescribed burn at Lakeshore State Park. Officials said the burns support healthy ecosystems for plants and animals. After the burn, hazardous fuels are reduced and other natural benefits arise.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conducted a prescribed burn at Lakeshore State Park on Tuesday, April 8.

What they're saying:

According to the Wisconsin DNR, prescribed burns support healthy ecosystems for a variety of plants and animals. The burns mimic the benefits wildfire once provided, but they occur under a safer "prescription" range of weather and fuel conditions compared to most wildfires.

Historically, the DNR said, periodic fires – either by lightning or through management by Indigenous communities – would remove the dead vegetation while stimulating native plant growth. Prescribed burns can also reduce the prevalence of non-native or invasive plant species.

"The prescribed burn will enhance the prairie habitat utilized by a number of bird and insect species, along with reducing runoff and improving native prairie success," Elaine Zautke, Lakeshore State Park property manager, said in a statement. "Following the burn, additional native seeding and plant installations will occur this summer, further improving the prairie."

Prescribed burn at Lakeshore State Park

What's next:

The DNR said, following the burn, hazardous fuels are reduced, foraging and nesting improve in the revitalized vegetation and the stimulated growth of their root systems enhances their ability to store more carbon.

What you can do:

The DNR urges the public to check fire danger before conducting outdoor burning activities year-round. For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.