Milwaukee Lakefront Festival of Art returns June 16-18, 2023

The Milwaukee Art Museum announced on Thursday, April 20 the return of Lakefront Festival of Art on June 16–18. The festival had been paused the last three years due to the pandemic.

A news release says the 2023 event showcases the work of 120 artists from across the nation selected by an expert jury that evaluated the beauty, creativity, and technical virtuosity of their paintings, ceramics, textiles, metalwork, jewelry, sculpture, and more.

In addition to spotlighting artists, this festival offers guests the chance to sample local food, lounge in the beer garden, sip a glass of wine, participate in family-friendly hands-on art projects inspired by the museum’s collection, and visit current exhibitions.

Festival information

Hours

Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission

Buy tickets online

Advance Ticket $17

3-Day Pass $25

At the entrance gate

3-Day Pass $30

General Admission $22

Members $10

Member Kids 17 and Under Free

Students and Seniors (65+) $17

Kids 12 and Under, Military, Veterans, WI K–12 Teachers Free

Officials says the Calatrava underground parking garage will be closed during Lakefront Festival of Art. The Museum Center Park garage will be open and is located on Lincoln Memorial Drive, directly west of the museum.

Bike parking is always free on the festival grounds and bike racks are located near the south entrance. Street parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and fees may apply.