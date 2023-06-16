Milwaukee's Lakefront Festival of Art returns, 1st since pandemic

The Lakefront Festival of Art kicked off at the Milwaukee Art Museum Friday, June 16.

One of the country's top art festivals, it showcases 120 artists from across the nation – hand-picked by experts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I'm actually excited to see what everybody else does," said artist Rosy Petri. "It's really good to see what other artists are doing…to get ideas. I've talked to some of the other artists already and exchanged some ideas and techniques."

The 2023 festival is the first since the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold. It opens at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.