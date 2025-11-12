Milwaukee lakefront getting 2 new festivals in 2026, 2027

article

The Brief Milwaukee will add the Freshwater Food & Wine Festival in 2026 and Rock and Roll Fest in 2027. Organizers say both events will bring new cultural and tourism opportunities to Henry Maier Festival Park. The festivals will highlight culinary talent, automotive culture and live entertainment.



Milwaukee’s festival calendar is set to grow as two new events are coming to Henry Maier Festival Park, organizers announced Wednesday, Nov. 12.

What we know:

The Freshwater Food & Wine Festival will debut Sept. 19–20, 2026, followed by Rock and Roll Fest in September 2027.

The Freshwater Food & Wine Festival will focus on regional culinary talent, with plans for cooking demos, chef competitions, tastings, sommelier pairings and a farmers market-style marketplace featuring Midwestern artisans and producers.

Rock and Roll Fest will center on automotive culture and live entertainment. Organizers say the south end of the festival grounds will host custom builds, factory originals, electric vehicles, art displays, driving simulators and live performances, blending car culture with music and tech.

What they're saying:

"I’m thrilled to bring both festivals to Henry Maier Festival Park," said Wes Shaver, president and CEO of Revolve Experience Marketing. "The park is one of the most unique venues in the country, and these festivals are designed to showcase what makes our city and region extraordinary, while embracing the intersection of shared social interests, hospitality, and pop culture. From food and beverage to music and motors, these things bring people together."

"We are excited to welcome these new events to Henry Maier Festival Park," said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "Partnering with innovative event producers like Wes Shaver and the Revolve team expands the park’s offerings and draws new audiences to Milwaukee’s lakefront, showcasing our world-class amenities."

Dig deeper:

Shaver said both events are built to draw local and national visitors while creating a long-term cultural and economic impact. The festivals will join a lineup that already includes major summer events such as Summerfest, PrideFest and numerous cultural celebrations.

Both festivals encourage attendees to sign up for updates, participation opportunities and partnership information at rockandrollfest.com and fwfoodandwine.com.