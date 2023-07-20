Milwaukee kids Walk for Wellness: Lifelong lessons at Kadish Park

More than 70 kids took to the streets on Thursday, July 20, for the 15th annual Walk for Wellness at Kadish Park.

The walk helped kids both physically and mentally.

"It was really fun," said Lorenzo Vargas.

"A lot of them don’t get this opportunity very often," said Jon Janowski, the executive director of Neighborhood House of Milwaukee. "So very gratifying to bring them here."

Colorful t-shirts filled Kadish Park as dozens of kids walked for wellness.

"We want them to learn lifelong lessons," Janowski said. "Like exercise is really important for your mind."

Wellness Walk in Milwaukee

United Neighborhood Center of Milwaukee organizes the walk every year to show kids healthy habits and help them build new friendships.

"On the walk, we got to see the nature, get to see new things and fun with our friends," said Ola Tunji, a camper.

"We get this is one opportunity during the year where we actually get to bring our youth to meet other youth throughout the city," said Janowski.

"Socialization with your friends is really important, and getting along with others having fun outside in the beautiful parks that we have in Milwaukee are all really important lessons," said Janowski.

It was not an ordinary walk in the park.

"My favorite part was seeing the fighter jets fly by while we were walking," said Lorenzo Vargas. It kept the energy up."

"To watch the Blue Angels practice in probably the best view in the city of Milwaukee at the same time," said Janowski. "What can be better than that."

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee hopes to continue this tradition each year.

Milwaukee police joined Neighborhood House of Milwaukee with their ice cream truck. Giving away desserts to help cool down after their long trek around the park.