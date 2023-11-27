Milwaukee K-9 farewell; retired detective says goodbye to partner

They worked side-by-side to keep illegal drugs off Milwaukee streets, but now a retired detective is saying goodbye to his partner, K-9 Dan.

There are few things stronger than the bond between a pet and its owner, but after years together on the streets, Christopher Ederesinghe said a bond with a badge means just a little bit more.

"I like to explain it as having your three-year-old with you at work every day," Ederesinghe said. "They can relate to kids. They can relate to the public in ways that, perhaps, the uniformed police officer cannot."

In 2014, the pair began working on a Milwaukee Police Department task force focused on illegal drug trafficking and related crimes.

"As everyone knows, a dog's nose is incredible," Ederesinghe said.

They tallied hundreds of missions together until they retired together in 2019. Now, fast-forward to Nov. 27, 2023.

"He has stopped eating and [...] he's not really drinking any water," he said.

Once always full of energy, Dan slowed down. So a Monday trip to the veterinarian's office marks one final goodbye.

Ederesinghe said he hopes Dan is remembered as an officer who answered every call, every time, with his partner.

"He's served the public. He's served the community," he said. "He's much braver than I am and completely dedicated. They give their entire life. They are not treated like a regular puppy. They're focused. Their one mission is to work."

And they remained partners until the end.