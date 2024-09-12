Group of teens attack 3 older adults near Bradley Tech, 3 arrested

article

The Brief Milwaukee police say a group of juveniles physically attacked three adults on Wednesday in an elder abuse incident. One of the adults was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Three teenagers were arrested, and police are looking for more suspects and witnesses.



Three older adults were attacked by a group of juveniles in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the attack happened near 1st and Pierce at about 4 p.m.

A 63-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 62-year-old victim and a 53-year-old victim were medically treated at the scene.

Police say two 14-year-old males and a 15-year-old male have been taken into custody, and they are looking for more suspects.

Milwaukee police are requesting help in identifying all the individuals, including witnesses, involved.

Police went on to say that the "behavior is not just unacceptable, it is inhumane."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"I am appalled by the actions of the young people involved in yesterday’s assaults in the Bradley Tech neighborhood. The attack on the victims was without any conceivable justification. The victims have my prayers for a speedy recovery.

"Those responsible for the attacks must be held strictly accountable. I have spoken to police about this matter, and they tell me arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

"It is also well past time for the restoration of police officers at schools. I ask MPS to address this with urgency."