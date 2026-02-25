Milwaukee Junior Admirals balance hockey, virtual school with eAchieve

The Brief Four Milwaukee Junior Admirals use the eAchieve Academy virtual program to balance morning hockey practices at the Pettit National Ice Center with their studies. Coach Matt Doman enforces a "school first" policy, requiring students to maintain their grades through weekly check-ins to remain eligible for ice time. Part of the Waukesha School District, the free virtual charter school expects enrollment among players to grow by fall 2026.



The Pettit National Ice Center in West Allis is a place to play and practice. But for four aspiring hockey players, it is also their school.

Virtual learning off the ice

Cash Doman lives and breathes hockey. He is used to getting attention for his moves on the ice. But on weekday mornings, the 14-year-old gets attention for another reason.

"Do you ever get people – especially here at Pettit – going, ‘Shouldn’t you be in school?’" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"Yeah, actually I have," Doman replied.

"What do you tell them?" asked Lemoine.

"We have a school here," Doman said.

How does it work?

Doman is one of four Milwaukee Junior Admirals who take their classes virtually through eAchieve Academy.

The teens practice in the morning, then go upstairs, or really anywhere, to do their schoolwork before competing at night.

Freshman Liam Ranfranz admits that virtual learning is not for everyone. He told FOX6 News it takes discipline to do math and social studies homework at your own pace.

But Ranfranz said he now has more free time to devote to athletics, something he hopes will give him an advantage when pursing a career in the NHL.

"It’s a sacrifice you have to make, but if you love your team, and you love the guys you’re with, it’s as much – if not more fun," Ranfranz said.

eAchieve in action

eAchieve launched more than two decades ago as a free, virtual charter school through the School District of Waukesha.

Right now, there are 1,000 kindergarten through 12th grade students enrolled from all over Wisconsin.

Thirty full-time teachers work for eAchieve, including science teacher Kelly Lewis.

"We have due dates, we have rubrics and expectations, just like students in person," Lewis said.

Junior Admirals

Hockey coach Matt Doman, who is Cash's dad, said he expects five times as many Junior Admirals to be enrolled in eAchieve in fall 2026. He said the teens work as a team upstairs, just as much as they do on the rink.

"If they are behind in school, we do weekly check-ins on their grades. Are they getting their classwork done? If they are not – they don’t get to skate and work out. That has to come first," Matt Doman said.

Open enrollment is taking place now for eAchieve.