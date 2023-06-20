Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting: Celebration turned 'really ugly so fast'

After Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration Monday, June 19, six people were shot and injured. One woman said she and her boyfriend were leaving the Juneteenth celebration when they saw the shooting and rushed to help one injured woman.

A day later, she shared her story on a Milwaukee talk show looking beyond "talk" to action.

"Today is a lot, but I do feel like I needed to speak on it," said Amazshea Lee.

The words don’t always come easy after something so difficult.

Milwaukee shooting, MLK and Chambers

"It’s a tough thing to talk about," said Tory Lowe, "The Truth" radio personality and community advocate. "It’s a tough thing to figure out."

Hosting his show on 101.7 "The Truth," Lowe opened the conversation to what happened the day before and what should come next.

"Some people right here at The Truth that recorded some video where they couldn’t function today and come to work," said Lowe. "To all those that have seen the situation and may be traumatized, seek out resources, seek out counseling, seek out someone to talk to."

101.7 "The Truth"

Lowe said they had finished their live broadcast of the Juneteenth celebration Monday when he got word that six people had been shot after the event wrapped up.

"It was a beautiful event," said Lowe.

"It went from a really beautiful moment to really ugly, so fast," said Lee.

Lee spoke about her experience on Lowe’s show after seeing multiple people shot. Police said the victims ranged in age from 14-19; four girls and two boys. She rushed to help one of them.

Amazshea Lee

"My boyfriend tied his headband on her thigh to stop the bleeding," Lee said. "I was trying to calm her down. There was blood everywhere."

The show’s conversation turned the focus to turning the dials.

"Working together, we can figure this out," said Lowe. "We need to reinvest in our neighborhoods."

"We do need mental health in our community," said Lee. "I’m just here to say that, shoot, we can do better."

Milwaukee shooting, MLK and Chambers, 6 hurt

While the solution may start with conversation, Lowe spoke about taking action.

"If we had secure, like, Summerfest grounds, you wouldn’t have had none of this," said a caller. "It would’ve been beautiful as it was."

"We need to get people who are really understanding of what needs to happen when it comes to fighting against violence, getting proactive, getting ahead of the curve," said Lowe. "We need to get more of those people in these positions, so they can put a dent in what’s going on now."

Lowe said this also highlights how important it is to have resources for young people like counseling and activities.