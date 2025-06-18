Milwaukee raises Juneteenth flag above city hall

The Brief City of Milwaukee officials raised the Juneteenth flag above City Hall on Wednesday, June 18. Milwaukee is home to the nation's longest-running Juneteenth celebration, having held its first in 1971. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War was over.



Milwaukee is home to one of the oldest and longest-running Juneteenth celebrations in the nation.

What we know:

To commemorate the upcoming holiday, City of Milwaukee officials raised the Juneteenth flag above City Hall on Wednesday June 18.

The Juneteenth flag has flown over the City Hall complex the week of Juneteenth annually since 2020.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War was over. The holiday observes the date "the people of Texas were informed all slaves are free."

In 2021, after decades of lobbying, Juneteenth became a federal holiday.