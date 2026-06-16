Former Milwaukee County Judge Dugan's acquittal motion denied

The Brief Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan's second motion seeking acquittal has been denied. Dugan has been scheduled for sentencing on June 3, but that was put on hold as a federal judge agreed to hear oral arguments on Dugan's motion.



Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan's second motion seeking acquittal has been denied, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Dugan and her defense team first requested a new trial and an acquittal, but U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman denied that request in April. She was then scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on June 3. However, Dugan's team asked Adelman to reconsider his decision.

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Days before the sentencing date, Adelman signed an order to hear oral arguments for Dugan's motion that he reconsider his prior order denying Dugan's request for a new trial or acquittal. Adelman heard those arguments on June 3.

On Tuesday, Adelman released his decision that Dugan "cannot satisfy the burden required for reconsideration."

In December, a jury found Dugan guilty of obstructing a federal agency's proceedings.

"Proceedings" is the one word at the center of the latest debate.

The reason why is in April, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Virginia, ruled in a different immigration case. That court found that obstructing an ICE arrest warrant does not constitute interfering with a federal proceeding.

Then, Dugan's team asked Adelman to reconsider his earlier ruling dismissing Dugan's request. In particular, they asked him to overrule the jury and find she is not guilty.



Federal prosecutors argued other cases back up the conviction and they also argued the appeals court ruling does not apply to the Dugan case.

On Tuesday, Judge Adelman ruled against Dugan for a second time.

However, this case is not over yet; Dugan's defense team is expected to appeal.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Hannah Dugan leaves federal Courthouse in downtown Milwaukee

The backstory:

A grand jury's two-count indictment accused Dugan of obstructing federal agents and helping an undocumented man evade those agents, who planned to arrest him inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him in April 2025. Prosecutors said Dugan told the agents to go to the chief judge's office down the hall and then directed the undocumented man and his attorney to leave her courtroom through a back door.

In December, a jury found Dugan guilty of felony obstruction but not guilty of the misdemeanor charge that accused her of helping the undocumented man evade the agents. She resigned as judge in early January.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, the man Dugan was accused of helping, was ultimately arrested outside the courthouse. He later pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and, in November, was deported.