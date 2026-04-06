Milwaukee County Judge Dugan new trial, acquittal request denied

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The Brief Federal Judge Lynn Adelman rejected a request for a new trial and acquittal for former Judge Hannah Dugan, who was previously convicted of felony obstruction. The case stems from a 2025 incident where Dugan allegedly interfered with federal agents attempting to arrest an undocumented individual outside her courtroom. Court exhibits revealed ongoing internal discussions among Milwaukee County judges regarding courthouse arrest policies and the legalities of ICE presence in public hallways.



A request by former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan and her defense team for a new trial and an acquittal in her case was denied by Federal Judge Lynn Adelman on Monday, April 6.

The request for the reviews was placed in December – after Dugan was found guilty of felony obstruction. A federal jury found Dugan not guilty of a second count.

Dugan new trial denied

The backstory:

The Dugan case sparked questions about courthouse arrests, and policies surrounding I.C.E. were a significant topic during Dugan's trial.

On April 18, 2025, federal agents said they planned to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who was in the country illegally, in the public hallway outside Dugan's courtroom. Federal agents testified during the trial that Dugan ordered them to Chief Judge Carl Ashley's office. Ashley testified that nothing in the draft would stop I.C.E. from making arrests in public hallways, and there is no requirement for I.C.E. to check in with him.

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Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley has said he's been working on a policy about I.C.E. at the courthouse for months.

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