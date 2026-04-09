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The Brief A sentencing date has been set for former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan. Last year, a federal jury convicted Dugan of obstructing federal agents. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelmann denied a request for a new trial and acquittal.



A sentencing date has been set for Hannah Dugan, the former Milwaukee County judge convicted of obstructing federal agents from carrying out an immigrant enforcement operation at the courthouse last year.

What's next:

Dugan and her defense team requested a new trial and an acquittal, but U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman denied that request earlier this week. She is now scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

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The backstory:

A grand jury's two-count indictment accused Dugan of obstructing federal agents and helping an undocumented man evade those agents, who planned to arrest him inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him in April 2025. Prosecutors said Dugan told the agents to go to the chief judge's office down the hall and then directed the undocumented man and his attorney to leave her courtroom through a back door.

In December, a jury found Dugan guilty of felony obstruction but not guilty of the misdemeanor charge that accused her of helping the undocumented man evade the agents. She resigned as judge in early January.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, the man Dugan was accused of helping, was ultimately arrested outside the courthouse. He later pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and, in November, was deported.