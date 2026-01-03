Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan resigns, convicted of obstruction

article

The Brief Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan has sent her resignation letter to the governor. The letter was sent on Saturday. Republicans had been making plans to impeach her ever since her Dec. 19 conviction.



Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan has sent her resignation letter to Gov. Tony Evers, The Associated Press reported on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Dugan resigns

What we know:

A federal court jury reached a split verdict against Judge Dugan last month. The jury found Dugan guilty of a felony charge of obstructing federal agents at the courthouse in 2025, but not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of helping an undocumented immigrant evade those agents who were there to arrest him.

The resignation letter was sent to Gov. Evers on Saturday. Republicans had been making plans to impeach her ever since her Dec. 19 conviction.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dugan wrote that over the past decade she handled thousands of cases with "a commitment to treat all persons with dignity and respect, to act justly, deliberately and consistently, and to maintain a courtroom with the decorum and safety the public deserves." But Dugan said the case against her is too big of a distraction.

Read Dugan's resignation letter

What they're saying:

"As you know, I am the subject of unprecedented federal legal proceedings, which are far from concluded but which present immense and complex challenges that threaten the independence of our judiciary. I am pursuing this fight for myself and for our independent judiciary," Dugan said in her letter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The case against Dugan was highlighted by President Donald Trump as he pressed ahead with his sweeping immigration crackdown. Democrats insisted the administration was trying to make an example of Dugan to blunt judicial opposition to the operation.

Related article