Milwaukee jobs: City Hall career fair offers info, chance to apply

article

The Brief The city of Milwaukee on Thursday hosted a career and resource fair at city hall. Breakout sessions focused on topics like how to develop interview skills. If you missed the career fair, there are still opportunities to apply.



The city of Milwaukee on Thursday hosted a career and resource fair at city hall.

What they're saying:

Job seekers had the chance to participate in 15 different breakout sessions focused on topics like how to apply for jobs, develop interview skills and present their best selves.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We want to expose them to resources they didn't know were there and make sure they're empowered, to make sure they're able to move forward," said Kobena-Marcus J. Collins, the city's diversity recruiter. "Sometimes it's the start that stops most people. We want to chop down those barriers."

What's next:

Collins said the city also hopes to make the career and resource fair into an annual event.

Participants were also invited to fill out applications. If you missed the career fair, there are still opportunities to apply for jobs online through the city's website.