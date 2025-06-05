Milwaukee Job Corps Center was to close before judge's temporary block

The Brief A U.S. judge temporarily stopped the Trump administration from moving ahead with an effort to eliminate the Job Corps. Some of the Milwaukee Job Corps Center's 237 students have already left. The Milwaukee center said since it opened in 2011, roughly 2,500 students have completed the technical training.



The Milwaukee Job Corps Center was planning to lay off workers and send students home after the U.S. Department of Labor said it was pausing the program.

But a judge's recent ruling put that on hold.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Job Corps Center was on the brink of shutting down. Some of its 237 students have already left.

The federal government contracts with Horizon Youth Services to run the Milwaukee Job Corps Center.

"They were devastated last week when they heard the news," said Nolyn Fueller with Horizon Youth Services. "It was very unfortunate for these students, who come looking for assistance, looking for help, to be told that’s being taken away."

The U.S. Department of Labor’s job corps centers offer help to low-income students aged 16 to 24. They live, eat and train at the centers, like here in Milwaukee. The centers help students get a high school diploma and career and technical training.

"They come looking for us to improve their lives and ultimately get an education that’s going to help them through the rest of their lives," Fueller said.

But, last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said it was pausing programs across the country.

Then, on Monday, Horizons Youth Services reported to the state of Wisconsin it was going to lay off 100 workers. These layoffs were expected to be permanent.

Then a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration, meaning the job corps centers will stay open – for now.

"We are very excited by the decision from yesterday that the temporary restraining order was granted," Fueller said.

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Department of Labor said the national job corps program is failing.

It says the deficit last year was $140 million. This year, it estimates it'll be $213 million.

Government records show the national average for graduates of the program in 2023 was 38%, and Milwaukee's was a bit lower, at about 33%.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the national average cost per graduate is $155,000. Milwaukee does better, with $125,000.

The Milwaukee center said since it opened in 2011, roughly 2,500 students have completed the technical training, and about 1,500 completed high school diplomas.

The Trump administration also said sites across the country have also had serious incidents, including violence, drugs and hospital visits.