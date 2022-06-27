Milwaukee's Jazz in the Park returns July 21

article

Milwaukee's Jazz in the Park is back starting Thursday, July 21 at Cathedral Square Park.

A news release says throughout the summer on Thursday nights at Cathedral Square Park, a feature band will be playing, running through Sept. 29.

The free concert series in Cathedral Square Park opens with Cigarette Breaks on Thursday, July 21. The release says Cigarette Break is one of Milwaukee’s most progressive contemporary music acts, performing with several well-known national artists such as Eric Roberson and Conya Doss.

Other notable artists, bands and organizations featured include Milwaukee native and multi-Grammy winning jazz trumpeter Brian Lynch performing with the Bill Bonifas Electric Band on August 11 and Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, one of the biggest blues bands in the Wisconsin, playing July 28. Jazz in the Park is also pleased to partner with Fresh Coast Jazz Festival, performing August 4, and the Milwaukee Jazz Institute, created by dedicated jazz musicians and supporters to help continue the legacy of jazz in Milwaukee, is featured on August 18.

2022 Jazz in the Park Full Lineup

July 21 - Cigarette Break

July 28 - Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

Aug. 4 - An Evening with Fresh Coast Jazz Festival featuring Marcus Adams

Aug. 11 - The Bill Bonifas Electric Band featuring Brian Lynch

Aug.18 - An Evening with the Milwaukee Jazz Institute

Aug. 25 - Esquires II

Sept. 1 - Kal Bergendahl Project

Sept. 8 - Barbara Stephan Band

Sept. 15 - Steez

Sept. 22 - Nineteen Thirteen

Sept. 29 - The Eric Jacobson Latin Jazz Quintet

Jazz in the Park is fully funded by sponsors, donors, and beverage sales. If interested in donating or becoming a sponsor, you are invited to email info@easttown.com.