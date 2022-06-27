Milwaukee's Jazz in the Park returns July 21
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Jazz in the Park is back starting Thursday, July 21 at Cathedral Square Park.
A news release says throughout the summer on Thursday nights at Cathedral Square Park, a feature band will be playing, running through Sept. 29.
The free concert series in Cathedral Square Park opens with Cigarette Breaks on Thursday, July 21. The release says Cigarette Break is one of Milwaukee’s most progressive contemporary music acts, performing with several well-known national artists such as Eric Roberson and Conya Doss.
Other notable artists, bands and organizations featured include Milwaukee native and multi-Grammy winning jazz trumpeter Brian Lynch performing with the Bill Bonifas Electric Band on August 11 and Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, one of the biggest blues bands in the Wisconsin, playing July 28. Jazz in the Park is also pleased to partner with Fresh Coast Jazz Festival, performing August 4, and the Milwaukee Jazz Institute, created by dedicated jazz musicians and supporters to help continue the legacy of jazz in Milwaukee, is featured on August 18.
2022 Jazz in the Park Full Lineup
July 21 - Cigarette Break
July 28 - Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys
Aug. 4 - An Evening with Fresh Coast Jazz Festival featuring Marcus Adams
Aug. 11 - The Bill Bonifas Electric Band featuring Brian Lynch
Aug.18 - An Evening with the Milwaukee Jazz Institute
Aug. 25 - Esquires II
Sept. 1 - Kal Bergendahl Project
Sept. 8 - Barbara Stephan Band
Sept. 15 - Steez
Sept. 22 - Nineteen Thirteen
Sept. 29 - The Eric Jacobson Latin Jazz Quintet
Jazz in the Park is fully funded by sponsors, donors, and beverage sales. If interested in donating or becoming a sponsor, you are invited to email info@easttown.com.