Milwaukee Irish Fest: 1st ethnic festival on lakefront since 2019

Milwaukee Irish Fest returns to the city's lakefront this coming weekend. It is the first ethnic festival to take place at Maier Festival Park since 2019.

The festival, which runs from Aug. 20-22, will include more than 75 entertainments acts across 14 stages, plus dozens of other activities for the whole family.

A news release says general admission tickets are available in advance and at the gate for $21, which includes access to all programming at the festival. However, you have the opportunity to attend the festival at a discount or even for free by taking advantage of this year’s gate promotions.

Every Day

Seniors (Age 60+) can get tickets for $15 at any gate ticket window.

Active military will receive free admission any day of the festival, plus one guest. They must show valid service I.D. at any gate ticket window to receive a complimentary ticket. Thank you for your service!

All children 12 and under receive free admission throughout the entire run of the festival.

Friday, Aug. 20

$2 of every ticket sold at the gates will be donated to Hope House Milwaukee , supporting their mission to end homelessness and create healthy communities.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Frontline workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will receive free admission to Irish Fest between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. They can claim their complimentary ticket at any gate ticket window. The Frontline Workers Recognition Ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Miller Lite Stage.

Sunday, Aug. 22

The South Gate will open at 8 a.m. for Mass. Anyone donating non-perishable food items by 11:30 a.m. (at the South Gate) will receive free admission to the festival. The Hunger Task Force kindly asks for donations specifically of canned pears or peaches. Patrons are welcome to attend the Liturgy for Peace and Justice beginning at 9:30 a.m. or enjoy breakfast at Paddy's Cafe or Ward's House of Prime and receive free admission to the festival once the gates open at 11 a.m. Those donating food who choose not to attend the service can also receive a hand stamp valid for free entry at any time that day during regular festival hours (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.). All non-perishable food will be donated to the Hunger Task Force.

College Day: College students with a valid student I.D. can enjoy a $3 discount off General Admission tickets between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at any gate ticket window.

Military Day: Veterans and military personnel receive free admission, with valid I.D., plus one guest, all day on Sunday. Receive complimentary ticket at any gate ticket window. Be sure to check out the Hero Hut, a free, covered rest area open to active and retired military members, veterans of all military branches, first responders and up to 3 accompanying family members.

Milwaukee Irish Fest officials say they will have several health and safety protocols in place. They modified parts of the grounds to provide additional seating, installed sanitizing stations, implemented cashless payments, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

You are invited to visit irishfest.com to learn more about the 2021 festival schedule.