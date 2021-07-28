Milwaukee African American art, culture space opening in August

On Milwaukee's north side, finishing touches are underway on a groundbreaking new space designed to cultivate and celebrate African American art and culture.

Crews are breathing new life into an old building near 32nd and Hampton.

"We're working 24 hours, seven days a week," said Sedgwick Daniels with IPAMA. Every day, it’s an evolution of things."

IPAMA – the Institute for the Preservation of African American Music, Art and Literature – is the brainchild of Daniels, bishop of Holy Redeemer Church.

"It allows us to have a repository, and also to tell the story of the journey of a people," Daniels said.

The space is designed to highlight and preserve the tradition of African American artistic contributions in the performing and visual arts. IPAMA will soon house a museum, multipurpose facility, educational spaces and more to help empower.

"To see the inner you so that you can become a better you and make our community and our world better with a global reach," said Daniels said.

Philanthropist and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Valerie Daniels-Carter is helping support the project. She started to sell Bucks-themed shirts and a new booklet – "Journey of a Winner" to help the IPAMA project. The booklet reveals messages she sent to the Bucks during their championship run.

"You will achieve what you expect when you expect to achieve," Daniels-Carter said.

IPAMA is designed with a commitment to youth and generations to come.

"We want them to walk away with a narrative of a journey," said Daniels.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the IPAMA space is Aug. 21.