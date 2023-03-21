Milwakuee interim plaza program, applications open

article

Milwaukee is rolling out a new interim plaza program, the city announced Tuesday.

According to the city, the program will "repurpose space that might otherwise be underutilized or unnecessary" for traffic – or unsafe for pedestrians. Such plazas "transform public right of way using low-cost materials."

"The interim plaza program builds on a legacy of DPW programs such as Active Streets for Business, special events permitting, and Paint the Pavement which view streets as places for people." Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said in a news release.

The plazas are among the recommendations of a Gathering Places Feasibility Study; Mayor Cavalier Johnson started the initiative while serving on the Common Council.

"Growing our network of gathering places is a goal of my administration," Johnson said in a news release. "We look forward to seeing what creative activation the community can offer in these spaces as we partner to make Milwaukee a more vibrant, attractive city."

The program also creates guidelines and a permit system for plaza development. The Department of Public Works will process the annual permits, and is also offering a grant program – three grants of up to $30,000 – for select recipients to help with installation costs. The grant application opens March 21, and applications are due May 12; interim plazas must be installed by July 15.

Other guidelines: