Milwaukee infant death; Ramel Echols sentenced, 25 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Ramel Echols on June 22 to 25 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with the death of a 4-month-old baby boy in October 2020.

Echols was found guilty at trial in June on charges of second-degree reckless homicide and neglect of a child resulting in death.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, Echols noticed his son, Ky'mir Williams, was "throwing up blood and milk," and called the baby's mother. When she told Echols to call 911, police say he waited, eventually taking the infant to the hospital. The child's injuries were so serious, doctors say they were "consistent with an injury seen in a high-speed motor vehicle accident" with "bleeding on the brain" and "bruising to the abdomen."

Ky'mir Williams

Investigators say Echols offered no explanation for the injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The baby was placed on life-support, but later died from his injuries.