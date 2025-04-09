Milwaukee ICE arrests; another man arrested, his fiancée speaks out

article

The Brief There's a video circulating regarding another apparent immigration arrest in Milwaukee. Patricia Raney said her fiancé was arrested Tuesday, April 8, on West Scott near South 33rd on Milwaukee's south side. Immigration attorneys said ICE has the right to arrest undocumented people, even if they haven't been convicted of or charged with a crime.



After outcry over recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests at the Milwaukee County Courthouse complex, there's a video circulating regarding another apparent immigration arrest in Milwaukee.

FOX6 News spoke with the fiancée of the man in the video. She said when she first got the call, she thought it was a joke.

It wasn't.

What we know:

Patricia Raney described what happened to her fiancé, Jose Rosas Morales. He is the man seen in this now-viral video on social media.

The video appears to show him getting arrested on Tuesday, April 8, on West Scott near South 33rd on Milwaukee's south side.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Raney said her fiancé told her it was an ICE arrest.

Related article

"They just picked him and took him," Raney said. "He texted me when he was in the detention center, they let him call and message me before they had to go book him or whatnot."

The 33-year-old father of three and Mexican native had left court in Racine and arrived at his Milwaukee home to get ready for work. She said agents arrested him before he could get inside.

"He was going to be detained in the [Dodge Detention Facility] until they can find a flight home for him to Mexico," she said.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Rosas Morales has a history of charges, including an OWI and driving without a license.

Raney said Rosas Morales’ bail has been set at $1,500.

Immigration attorneys told FOX6 News ICE has the right to arrest undocumented people, even if they haven't been convicted of or charged with a crime.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Local perspective:

With a baby on the way, Raney said her family is facing a tough reality.

"It's really hard. I don't want to do this alone. We need him," Raney said. "His status is nothing to me and my kids, he's just a father in a loving family that's all we need. He paid his taxes. He's not a bad person at all."

What they're saying:

ICE provided the following statement to FOX6 News:

"As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality.

U.S. immigration laws allow aliens to pursue relief from removal; however, once they have exhausted all due process and appeals, the aliens remain subject to a final order of removal from an immigration judge and ICE must carry out that order."