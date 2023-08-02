Milwaukee I-794 downtown: Replace, improve, or tear down?

The state of Wisconsin wants your input on the future of I-794 in downtown Milwaukee.

The stretch of freeway turns 50 years old in 2024, and it is nearing the end of its life. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is considering three options: replacing it as is, improving it with a new design or tearing it down.

It's just a mile long, but the stretch of I-794 from the main span of the Hoan Bridge to the Milwaukee River stirred up some strong opinions during a public meeting Wednesday, Aug. 2.

"Tear it down," said Spencer Lipo Zovic. "Tear it all the way down with a wrecking ball."

"Tearing it down to use city streets, that’s not even an option," said Peter Gilbert.

The future of the Lake Interchange brought traffic off the freeway and into St. Thomas More High School, where the DOT asked the public for help with three possible solutions for one problem.

"There's 28 bridge units within that interchange area that are coming to the end of their useful life," said David Pittman, WisDOT.

Concept No. 1 repairs the bridge as is.

Concept No. 2 offers six new and different designs that maintain the elevated freeway to make it safer. They also alter the on and off-ramps, something Peter Gilbert sees as the best option.

"This is our lifeline," said Gilbert. "We don't have time to get stuck in traffic. We need good access to our state."

Concept No. 3 features two plans to tear down 794, drawing the support of Spencer Lipo Zovic.

"If you could get a couple income-producing properties, some apartments, some shops, get the tax revenue coming in, I think that would be great," he said.

The state hopes the interstate debate can drive results in Milwaukee.

"Really just trying to take all that feedback and distill it into something that we can utilize," said Pittman.

WisDOT hopes to have a concept and design set by 2025 to then begin construction in 2026.

Both of those phases still need funding.