The annual Sherman Park Housing Resource Fair was held on Saturday at the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club.

What they're saying:

The resource fair offered a one-stop shop for everything from homeownership to tenants' rights, repairs to housing desegregation and more.

"We bring all the resources together, host them right here under one roof and invite our residents to join us and learn about how they can improve their homes or buy homes or sell their homes," said Mabel Lamb, Sherman Park Association executive director.

Big picture view:

The Sherman Park Housing Resource Fair was not the only event this week aimed at giving Milwaukee residents a greater stake in their community.

A public meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the future of the former Northridge Mall property. Ideas for the 58-acre property include a mixed-use neighborhood, green space or industrial use.

The property's redevelopment effort has been dubbed the Granville Station project.