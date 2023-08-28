Milwaukee housing; city leaders seek public opinion on what works

Milwaukee leaders are taking a fresh look at the housing market in the city – focusing on affordability and variety of housing.

The saying goes, there's no place like home. But in Milwaukee, finding a place at all is not always easy.

"Milwaukee has a shortage of affordable, safe housing," said Montavius Jones, Sherman Park resident.

That is why people in Milwaukee went to the Washington Park Library on Monday, Aug. 28, where the Department of City Development hosted an open house.

"I think it’s great that they’re engaging community members for a change," said Reggie Jackson, Sherman Park resident.

It is an effort called Growing MKE – where the city needs your input on housing in the city. It includes things like more affordable homes or walkable neighborhoods.

"To hear from them about the future they envision in their neighborhoods – what kind of growth they’d like to see, what kind of housing choices," said Sam Leichtling, City Planning manager.



At the end of the year, Leichtling said officials will use the feedback and update the city's zoning code in an amendment that will go to the Common Council.

"Currently it’s zoned just for duplexes and single family homes – that’s an issue. You’re not going to find any new constructed homes on that scale in this neighborhood," Jones said.

Other feedback from previous open houses drew out ideas like better access to public transportation and new housing types.

"I think we need to do something about corporate landlords taking over entire neighborhoods, buying their property so the regular, every day people can afford to purchase a home," Jackson said.

If you would like to share your thoughts on housing in Milwaukee, officials have made it possible on the Grow MKE website.