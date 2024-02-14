Milwaukee Housing Authority residents protest living conditions

Hundreds of people who live in properties managed by the Milwaukee Housing Authority held a protest on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

At City Hall, the group continued to call for better living conditions. For the past year, they said they have been asking the city to get involved when it comes to code compliance and enforcement.

Protesters also called for the resignation of Willie Hines, the housing authority's secretary-executive director.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When you have an elected politician, your voters hold you accountable, he has a position that he's appointed," one protester said.

The group also wanted to be part of the housing authority's meeting, but that meeting ended up being held over the phone.

According to the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee's website, the organization provides housing options to more than 10,000 families, seniors and disabled adults across more than 4,000 units. The organization also said it aims to help residents "in achieving self-sufficiency" through a variety of services.