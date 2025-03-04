Milwaukee Housing Authority opens public housing waiting list
MILWAUKEE - The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) announced that it will open its Public Housing waiting list at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5.
Public Housing waiting list
What we know:
Public Housing is a federally subsidized program where tenants pay 30% of their monthly income toward rent. This waiting list is only for Public Housing. The Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8/Rent Assistance) waiting list remains closed.
Waiting list eligibility requirements
- Head of Household must be 18 years or older.
- Household income must not exceed 80% of Milwaukee County’s median income (e.g., $57,200 for a one-person household, $81,700 for four persons, etc.).
How to apply to waiting list
- Waiting list applications must be completed online at waitlist.hacm.org.
- Required information includes the following pieces of information for the Head of Household (anyone may register on behalf of the Head of Household) as well as the first and last name, date of birth, and gender for any additional members of the household: First and last name (for all household members)Date of birth (for all household members)Mailing addressSocial Security NumberPhone number (including area code)Email address
IMPORTANT: The majority of HACM’s available Public Housing units are one-bedroom apartments. While waiting list applications for all unit sizes are welcome, the availability of larger units will be limited. View HACM’s Public Housing properties at hacm.org/phproperties.
What's next:
Waiting list applicants will be notified via email when selected to complete a full application. Selection is based on the date and time of application.
For more details, you are invited to visit waitlist.hacm.org.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee.