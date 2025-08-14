Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire near Vel R. Phillips and Keefe

Published  August 14, 2025 8:25am CDT
Milwaukee
    • Firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 14 responded to the scene of a house fire in Milwaukee.
    • Crews were dispatched to the area of Vel R. Phillips and Keefe Avenue. 
    • This is a developing story. 

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Thursday morning, Aug. 14.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Vel R. Phillips and Keefe Avenue around 7:20 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found smoke on the first floor of the residence. 

No occupants were home at the time of the fire. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

