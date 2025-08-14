Milwaukee house fire near Vel R. Phillips and Keefe

article

The Brief Firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 14 responded to the scene of a house fire in Milwaukee. Crews were dispatched to the area of Vel R. Phillips and Keefe Avenue. This is a developing story.



A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Thursday morning, Aug. 14.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Vel R. Phillips and Keefe Avenue around 7:20 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found smoke on the first floor of the residence.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No occupants were home at the time of the fire.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.