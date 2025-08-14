Milwaukee house fire near Vel R. Phillips and Keefe
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Thursday morning, Aug. 14.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Vel R. Phillips and Keefe Avenue around 7:20 a.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found smoke on the first floor of the residence.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
No occupants were home at the time of the fire.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.