Milwaukee house fire on south side; multiple people homeless
MILWAUKEE - A house fire in Milwaukee leaves several people without a home on the city's south side early Monday, Nov. 27.
The fire broke out near Union and Greenfield in Milwaukee around 1 a.m. Monday.
Officials believe the fire started in the attic of the structure.
One firefighter was treated for a minor ankle injury.
The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.