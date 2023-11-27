Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire on south side; multiple people homeless

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A house fire in Milwaukee leaves several people without a home on the city's south side early Monday, Nov. 27. 

The fire broke out near Union and Greenfield in Milwaukee around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials believe the fire started in the attic of the structure. 

One firefighter was treated for a minor ankle injury. 

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced. 