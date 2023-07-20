Milwaukee 3-alarm apartment fire near Sherman and Florist
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building near Sherman and Florist on the city's north side on Thursday evening, July 20.
Apartment building fire near Sherman and Florist, Milwaukee
Fire officials said there were no injuries.
Between 30-40 who live in the building were displaced.
The cause is under investigation.
According to the fire department, it spread quickly because the apartment building has a common attic.
