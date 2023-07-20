Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee 3-alarm apartment fire near Sherman and Florist

Published 
Updated 7:57PM
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building near Sherman and Florist on the city's north side on Thursday evening, July 20.

Apartment building fire near Sherman and Florist, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire officials said there were no injuries.

Between 30-40 who live in the building were displaced.

The cause is under investigation.

According to the fire department, it spread quickly because the apartment building has a common attic.

Apartment building fire near Sherman and Florist, Milwaukee

Apartment building fire near Sherman and Florist, Milwaukee