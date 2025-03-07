Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire; person taken to hospital, animals removed

Published  March 7, 2025 8:18am CST
Milwaukee house fire near 71st and Carmen

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Milwaukee on Thursday night, March 6.

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters are investigating a house fire near 71st and Carmen on Milwaukee's north side on Thursday night, March 6.

Medics took one person to the hospital.

Crews also removed several animals.

No word yet on the status of the victim or the animals.

