Milwaukee house fire; person taken to hospital, animals removed
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters are investigating a house fire near 71st and Carmen on Milwaukee's north side on Thursday night, March 6.
Medics took one person to the hospital.
Crews also removed several animals.
No word yet on the status of the victim or the animals.
