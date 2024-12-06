Milwaukee house fire near 47th and Custer; person taken to hospital

article

One person suffered injuries in a house fire near 47th and Custer in Milwaukee on Thursday evening, Dec. 5.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say they "investigating an undetermined fire" at a residence.

The victim was located in the residence – and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.